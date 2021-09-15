Cloudy icon
Toddler, infant found abandoned near Rio Grande River at border

The children, who are Honduran national, were found with a note

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Two Honduran children were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Eagle Pass on Sept. 14, 2021.
Two Honduran children were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Eagle Pass on Sept. 14, 2021. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Two small children were found abandoned along the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy were found on the riverbank by agents performing boat operations.

There was a note under the baby’s carrier seat. CBP officials said the children are siblings and nationals of Honduras. They did not require medical attention and were taken to Uvalde for processing.

Anyone with information on this case or wanting to report any suspicious activity is asked to call Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

