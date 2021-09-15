Toddler, infant found abandoned near Rio Grande River at border

Two Honduran children were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Eagle Pass on Sept. 14, 2021.

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Two small children were found abandoned along the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy were found on the riverbank by agents performing boat operations.

There was a note under the baby’s carrier seat. CBP officials said the children are siblings and nationals of Honduras. They did not require medical attention and were taken to Uvalde for processing.

Anyone with information on this case or wanting to report any suspicious activity is asked to call Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

