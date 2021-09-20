KSAT’s Ursula Pari sits down with Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts kicks off a national tour for former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams on Monday night. It will likely be a sold-out event, with KSAT 12′s own Ursula Pari moderating “A Conversation with Stacey Abrams.”

In advance, Ursula got a chance to sit down with the famous voting rights activist to get a preview of what they’ll talk about on stage.

The interview touched on a lot of issues, many of which were serious in nature, such as her family history of beating the odds while being Black in America. It’s a family tradition to sign up Black citizens for the voting rolls, for example.

“My responsibility as an American, not as a Democrat, not as a Black person. My responsibility as an American is to ensure that every eligible citizen has every opportunity to be seen and be heard and be included in our democracy,” Abrams said.

But there are lots of things you may not know about this Democrat firebrand, who unequivocally wants to be President of the United States.

Some fun facts:

As a child, she worked at Girl Scout camp teaching horseback riding (and cleaned the stalls too).

She won a competition showing a cow at a livestock show.

She has written eight romance and suspense novels, two non-fiction books, and one legal thriller.

She has started, owned, and sold numerous successful businesses.

She earned a Master’s degree from the University of Texas in Austin.

What you already know about Stacey Abrams is that she ran for Governor of Georgia but lost to a man who was Secretary of State, purged hundreds of thousands of voters from the state registry. Her refusal to concede the race catapulted her name recognition to the top of a list of potential White House contenders.

While she was not tapped to be President Joe Biden’s Vice President, she is not done with the idea that she could end up in the highest office. In the meantime, she’s motivated hundreds of thousands of people to register to vote.

“What I’ve tried to do for others is give people the map, and say, ‘here’s what you need. Here’s where you can go.’ You don’t tell anybody where they have to end up, but you at least make sure they’ve got the tools they need,” she explained

A Conversation with Stacey Abrams is set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center.

