Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams kicking off conversation tour in San Antonio

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will visit San Antonio this September to kick off her speaking tour.

Abrams, a former Georgia governor candidate who used her platform to rally for statewide Democratic victories, will speak on Sept. 20 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets, which range from $44.50 to $74.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale tickets for members of the Tobin Center are on sale now.

Meet and greet tickets are $200.

“Join Stacey Abrams, political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change,” the Tobin said on its website.

“Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will entertain, inform, and empower.”

The tour’s announcement comes after last week’s release of her latest book -- a political thriller titled “While Justice Sleeps.”

The book was also picked up by Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, for a small-screen adaption, in which Abrams will serve as executive producer.

Abrams, a Democrat, served in Georgia’s House of Representatives before she narrowly lost Georgia’s gubernatorial race in 2018 and was thrust into the spotlight as a leading voice for voting access.

She is also a lauded author for her books “Our Time Is Now” and “Minority Leader,” and began her writing career as a romance novelist.

Her speaking tour will take her to 11 other cities across the U.S., including Grand Prairie, on Nov. 10.

