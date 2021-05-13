Family-friendly foodie event at Tower of the Americas will have great view of Fiesta, Fiesta fireworks

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is kicking off Fiesta with a newly announced foodie event in June called Taste at the Tower.
From 7 to 10 p.m. on June 17, attendees can enjoy specialty drinks, live music from local bands and a plethora of food samples from some of San Antonio’s premier restaurants.
Taste at the Tower can snack on chef-inspired appetizers from:
- Landry’s Seafood House
- Rainforest Café
- Morton’s the Steakhouse
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Company
- Palm Restaurant
- Chart House
VIP ticket holders will be granted access to a private cocktail area with views of the fireworks from Fiesta, Fiesta which will be taking place the same day at Hemisfair from 4 to 10 p.m.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- General Admission (Pre-sale): $50
- General Admission (Day-of): $55
- Kids ages 3 and under: Free
- Kids ages 4-13: $25
- VIP Tickets (plus tax): $75
- Landry’s Select Club (General): $39
- Landry’s Select Club (VIP): $65
- Military* (General): $39 - Must purchase day of the event and bring valid military I.D.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
This is a family-friendly event and children will be able to play in the GO RIO Family Fiesta Fun Zone, with face painting, a piñata smash, and goodie bags to take home
Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.