Family-friendly foodie event at Tower of the Americas will have great view of Fiesta, Fiesta fireworks

Tower of the Americas in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is kicking off Fiesta with a newly announced foodie event in June called Taste at the Tower.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on June 17, attendees can enjoy specialty drinks, live music from local bands and a plethora of food samples from some of San Antonio’s premier restaurants.

Taste at the Tower can snack on chef-inspired appetizers from:

Landry’s Seafood House

Rainforest Café

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Joe’s Crab Shack

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

Palm Restaurant

Chart House

VIP ticket holders will be granted access to a private cocktail area with views of the fireworks from Fiesta, Fiesta which will be taking place the same day at Hemisfair from 4 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission (Pre-sale): $50

General Admission (Day-of): $55

Kids ages 3 and under: Free

Kids ages 4-13: $25

VIP Tickets (plus tax): $75

Landry’s Select Club (General): $39

Landry’s Select Club (VIP): $65

Military* (General): $39 - Must purchase day of the event and bring valid military I.D.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

This is a family-friendly event and children will be able to play in the GO RIO Family Fiesta Fun Zone, with face painting, a piñata smash, and goodie bags to take home

Ad

Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Related: