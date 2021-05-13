Cloudy icon
Family-friendly foodie event at Tower of the Americas will have great view of Fiesta, Fiesta fireworks

Celebrate the kick-off of Fiesta San Antonio at Taste at the Tower

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

San Antonio
Tower of the Americas
Things To Do
Fiesta
Tower of the Americas in downtown San Antonio.
Tower of the Americas in downtown San Antonio. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is kicking off Fiesta with a newly announced foodie event in June called Taste at the Tower.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on June 17, attendees can enjoy specialty drinks, live music from local bands and a plethora of food samples from some of San Antonio’s premier restaurants.

Taste at the Tower can snack on chef-inspired appetizers from:

  • Landry’s Seafood House
  • Rainforest Café
  • Morton’s the Steakhouse
  • Joe’s Crab Shack
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse
  • Bubba Gump Shrimp Company
  • Palm Restaurant
  • Chart House

VIP ticket holders will be granted access to a private cocktail area with views of the fireworks from Fiesta, Fiesta which will be taking place the same day at Hemisfair from 4 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • General Admission (Pre-sale): $50
  • General Admission (Day-of): $55
  • Kids ages 3 and under: Free
  • Kids ages 4-13: $25
  • VIP Tickets (plus tax): $75
  • Landry’s Select Club (General): $39
  • Landry’s Select Club (VIP): $65
  • Military* (General): $39 - Must purchase day of the event and bring valid military I.D.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

This is a family-friendly event and children will be able to play in the GO RIO Family Fiesta Fun Zone, with face painting, a piñata smash, and goodie bags to take home

Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

