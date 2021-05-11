San Antonio wine festival hosted by Tower of the Americas in June

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting its third annual Wine Fest on June 5.

Wine enthusiasts in San Antonio will have a chance to sample 72 different wines from 24 wineries in the Sonoma Coast region of California.

The festival will take place from 2-5 p.m. with chef-inspired appetizers and live music from Joe Posada.

Presale tickets are available for $45 and day-of tickets will be $50. Members of Landry’s Select club can purchase tickets for $40.

Featured wineries at this year’s festival are:

Alexander Valley Vineyards

Angeline Vineyards

Cline Cellars

Dry Creek Vineyard

Dutton Estate Winery

Dutton-Goldfield Winery

The Family Coppola

Ferrari Carano Vineyards & Winery

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery

Iron Horse Vineyards

Jackson Family Wines

Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Kenwood Vineyards

Land of Promise

MacRostie Winery & Vineyards

Oro Bello

Patz & Hall

Ramey Wine Cellars

Ridge Vineyards

Rodney Strong Wines Estates

Rombauer Vineyards

Sangiacomo Family Wines

St Francis Winery & Vineyards

Walt Wines

Winery owners and winemakers from California will be on hand to discuss their grapes with guests.

Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID.

The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Related: