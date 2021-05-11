San Antonio wine festival hosted by Tower of the Americas in June

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting its third annual Wine Fest on June 5.
Wine enthusiasts in San Antonio will have a chance to sample 72 different wines from 24 wineries in the Sonoma Coast region of California.
The festival will take place from 2-5 p.m. with chef-inspired appetizers and live music from Joe Posada.
Presale tickets are available for $45 and day-of tickets will be $50. Members of Landry’s Select club can purchase tickets for $40.
Featured wineries at this year’s festival are:
- Alexander Valley Vineyards
- Angeline Vineyards
- Cline Cellars
- Dry Creek Vineyard
- Dutton Estate Winery
- Dutton-Goldfield Winery
- The Family Coppola
- Ferrari Carano Vineyards & Winery
- Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery
- Iron Horse Vineyards
- Jackson Family Wines
- Jordan Vineyard & Winery
- Kenwood Vineyards
- Land of Promise
- MacRostie Winery & Vineyards
- Oro Bello
- Patz & Hall
- Ramey Wine Cellars
- Ridge Vineyards
- Rodney Strong Wines Estates
- Rombauer Vineyards
- Sangiacomo Family Wines
- St Francis Winery & Vineyards
- Walt Wines
Winery owners and winemakers from California will be on hand to discuss their grapes with guests.
Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID.
The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.