Love wine? You can get paid $10K a month with free rent to work at a winery in Sonoma

Hey wine lovers, there’s a dream job for you in the Sonoma Wine Country.

The Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma is offering a job that will pay $10,000 a month with free rent.

The catch? You have to really love wine (and be at least 21 years old, of course).

The winery states the job will “instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere” for one year.

The first 90 days will consist of shadowing a winemaker and learning about harvest.

After that, staff will help the job winner explore their path in the wine business, either that’s harvesting, winemaking or managing a tasting room.

Among the perks — if you need more convincing to apply — are living in Sonoma, Calif. and having access to one year’s worth of Murphy-Goode wine.

Applicants have to submit a video of themselves to show why they’re a good candidate for the job.

Applications are due by June 30.

