This popular Instagramable SA bar on the river has White Claw margaritas and chill vibes

SAN ANTONIO – As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen opened near downtown in 2020 and has quickly turned into an iconic spot to take pictures for social media.

Earlier this month, David Elder made a post on the Elder Eats Facebook page and it went viral. It showcased Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen’s customer favorite: the White Claw margarita. It reached 951,796 people, with 7,500 comments and 4,500 shares.

“Elsewhere is about an experience,” said Terrin Fuhrmann, owner of Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen. “Being completely outside and on the San Antonio River, we have the unique opportunity to offer something no other venue can. We want you to walk in and feel like you’re in some sort of secret garden that happens to serve food and drinks. We understand the power of social media and have curated these Instagramable spots throughout the property so people can take pictures with their friends.”

Instagrammable gems include the restaurant’s ceiling of colorful balloons, the rules of drunk dialing in the 1980′s phone booth, the wisteria entrance, the giant chair, the cherry blossoms, and now, the White Claw mural. They’re all fun and creative places to take pictures.

From the chill music vibes to the white copal and a tree resin burned all over the world to purify the negative energy in the air, all five of your senses are carefully considered in making the experience the best one possible.

Plus, the bar is dog-friendly and completely outdoors.

Elsewhere offers 50 different kinds of beer, a full wine menu, White Claws, frozé and sake-based frozen margaritas, packed with a full menu of delicious food, including shrimp tacos, burgers, Philly cheesesteak, chicken sandwiches and, of course, chicken on a stick.

“We continue to add new menu items and enhance the property to keep people coming back,” Fuhrmann said. “Elsewhere is an ever-evolving project that will continue to shape a different kind of experience than a normal bar and restaurant.”

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is located at 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215. To view Elsewhere’s menu online, click or tap here.

