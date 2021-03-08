This bar and grill features cowboy ribeyes, chicken and waffles, and Chinese food -- all in one spot

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – As seen on KSAT 12′s Texas Eats, Conroy’s Bar & Grill in Stone Oak, which opened a little more than a year ago in the Stone Ridge Market, is a family-friendly environment, featuring a scratch kitchen, a full bar with premium spirits, daily happy hour specials and plenty of screens around to watch your favorite sporting events.

“We have created a very diverse menu with classic favorites like Grandma’s meatloaf, chicken parmesan, steaks, seafood, Mexican, Chinese food, including one of my favorite dishes, the ‘Loco Moco,’ a delicacy I brought with me from Hawaii,” said Gary Skinner, owner of Conroy’s.

If you like starting your weekend off with a fantastic breakfast, guests can enjoy the extensive weekend breakfast menu, featuring fried chicken and waffles Benedict, which pairs great with a chilled mimosa or bloody Mary.

The restaurant also features weekday lunch specials, with 20 items all under $10. There’s a private dining room that seats 30, which is a great place to host a social or corporate event, with custom off-the-menu catering available.

Ad

Conroy’s is also proud to support live music, with bands performing on most Friday and Saturday nights -- not to mention guests can have a karaoke spotlight.

The bar and grill is open seven days a week for dine-in at 2119 Hwy. 218 N. at Evans and is currently following all social distancing and proper disinfecting procedures for customers.

Curbside pickup is available, and delivery services are available through third-party vendors.

To learn more, click or tap here.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.