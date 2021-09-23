Clear icon
Viral video shows 5-year-old Houston girl sobbing because she thinks her mom is an alien after watching ‘Men In Black’

Texas tot thinks mom’s passport means she’s an alien

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

1997: "Men in Black," starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, is released. The movie topped box office charts for three straight weekends, opening with a $51 million box office in the U.S. and eventually grossing $326 million worldwide. (Columbia Pictures)

HOUSTON – One Texas mother is trying to laugh off her decision to let her 5-year-old watch “Men In Black” because now the youngster thinks her mom is an alien.

Shaakira Brandon posted a TikTok, which was then shared to Twitter where it has more than 2.6 million views, of her daughter Nala-Joye in tears after finding Brandon’s passport.

In the 1997 cult classic, aliens are required to carry paperwork that looks similar to a passport - hence Nala-Joye’s confusion.

Brandon asks her daughter what she thinks the passport means as Nala-Joye holds it up and sobs “you’re an alien.”

She then goes on to explain that the passport just shows “places that mommy has traveled to, and this is just a picture of the Earth as I travel.”

“Shoulda never let her watch MIB,” Brandon quipped in her social media post.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

