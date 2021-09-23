Viral video shows 5-year-old Houston girl sobbing because she thinks her mom is an alien after watching ‘Men In Black’

1997: "Men in Black," starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, is released. The movie topped box office charts for three straight weekends, opening with a $51 million box office in the U.S. and eventually grossing $326 million worldwide.

HOUSTON – One Texas mother is trying to laugh off her decision to let her 5-year-old watch “Men In Black” because now the youngster thinks her mom is an alien.

Shaakira Brandon posted a TikTok, which was then shared to Twitter where it has more than 2.6 million views, of her daughter Nala-Joye in tears after finding Brandon’s passport.

My daughter found my passport today & she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien 👽😂. Shoulda never let her watch MIB pic.twitter.com/blvBAHX2Zn — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) September 20, 2021

In the 1997 cult classic, aliens are required to carry paperwork that looks similar to a passport - hence Nala-Joye’s confusion.

Brandon asks her daughter what she thinks the passport means as Nala-Joye holds it up and sobs “you’re an alien.”

She then goes on to explain that the passport just shows “places that mommy has traveled to, and this is just a picture of the Earth as I travel.”

“Shoulda never let her watch MIB,” Brandon quipped in her social media post.