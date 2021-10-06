Partly Cloudy icon
66º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Firefighters battle late-night flames at North Side home

Fire was called in around 11 p.m. in 200 block fo Viendo Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, North Side
Viendo Street fire image.
Viendo Street fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s North Side late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Viendo Street, found not far from West Hildebrand Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames on the backside of the house. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said one resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. Two other people live at the home, but were not present at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 to $30,000. A fire investigation team has been called to try and determine why the fire started.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email