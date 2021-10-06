Firefighters battle late-night flames at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s North Side late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Viendo Street, found not far from West Hildebrand Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames on the backside of the house. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said one resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. Two other people live at the home, but were not present at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 to $30,000. A fire investigation team has been called to try and determine why the fire started.