Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the stomach early Friday morning.

Deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. to the Valley Ranch Community Center in the 13600 block of Valley Lake Street, not far from Galm Road and Culebra Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to deputies, three men were sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up to them and asked if they wanted to buy drugs.

Deputies said the men declined and that’s when the suspect got angry, pulling out a gun. The suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle, and one of the men was hit in the stomach, BCSO said.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

The search and investigation are both ongoing, deputies said.