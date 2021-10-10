Southwest Airlines cancels over 1,000 flights Sunday, reports say

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

If you’re flying somewhere for Columbus Day, don’t be surprised if you encounter any delays or cancellations, especially if you’re flying with Southwest Airlines.

The Dallas-based airline company canceled over 1,000 flights on Sunday alone, according to flight-tracking website, Flightaware.com.

As of 1:00 p.m. CT, Southwest has canceled 1,018 flights with an additional 438 flights being delayed. This is an increase from Saturday, when the airline canceled 808 flights, according to Flightaware.

The reason? The airline says it’s due to issues with air traffic control and disruptive weather.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

Data shows other airlines have also had cancelations, but not near as many as Southwest. Flightaware reported American Airlines had 63 cancellations, Spirit Airlines had 32 cancellations and United had 9 cancellations as of 1:00 p.m CT Sunday.

Due to a lack of cancellations among other airlines, this leads some to believe the rise in cancellations could be the result of a staffing shortage with air traffic control.

However, The Federal Aviation Administration said there have been no air traffic staffing shortages since Friday.

No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.



Flight delays & cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, & limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.

(1/2) — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) October 10, 2021

Southwest has encountered many issues with operations so far this fall season, according to a report from USA Today. The airline is still reportedly working to get operations back on track and is hiring more workers to alleviate a staffing shortage.

