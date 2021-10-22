Man crashes truck in construction zone after leading officers on chase, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been taken into custody following a short vehicle chase and crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. near Harry Wurzbach Road and Urban Crest Drive, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, an officer spotted a pickup truck driving on a rim and attempted to pull the vehicle over. That’s when, police say, the driver tried to avoid the officer by driving on the wrong-side of the road while trying to get away.

Police said the driver ended up in the median and crashed into construction materials, one that looks like a giant cinder block for a future bridge. The unidentified driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Firefighters had to put water on the engine of the truck following the crash, police said.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the driver refused to pull over. His potential charges were not given.