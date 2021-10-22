Methodist Healthcare hosting opioid take back day this weekend

Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, on June 21, 2017.

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Healthcare is hosting its third annual “Crush The Crisis” opioid take-back day on Saturday so people can safely discard unused medications.

The drive-by medication drop-offs will be open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Methodist ER locations in Alamo Heights at 250 E. Basse Road, at Legacy Trails at 9211 Potranco Road, and in Converse at 6402 Mallard Meadow.

The event also falls on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Both efforts aim to educate people about the dangers of opioid misuse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70,600 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2019. More than 70% of those deaths were linked to opioids.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, and it is possible that a significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from individuals accessing unused opioids prescriptions of family and friends,” Methodist said in a news release. “The National Vital Statistics System shows that Texas has seen a 33% increase in deaths due to drug overdose from 2020 to 2021.”

Ad

For more information, click here.