Consumer Reports tests space heaters for safety, warmth

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for chilly autumn mornings, Consumer Reports tests space heaters for warmth and safety.

“The safest space heaters shut off automatically if they become too hot or if they’re knocked over,” said Consumer Reports’ home editor Paul Hope.

Consumer Reports ran a series of safety tests, such as determining whether a heater on highest setting will ignite cotton fabric.

Choosing the right space heater for your home comes down to what you want it to do.

“You need to consider if just want to warm yourself up or are you trying to heat the entire room. Our tests have found not all models do both well,” Hope said.

Here are some recommendations:

The Vornado VMH600 for $160 was excellent at spot heating and passed safety tests easily.

If you want to heat the whole room and yourself, Consumer Reports suggests the Comfort Zone CZ499R for $50. It got an excellent rating for fire safety, but was hotter to the touch than others.

If you have kids or pets and are concerned about a hot surface, Consumer Reports recommends the LASKO AW315 bladeless tower for $100.

If you’re intrigued by the lower cost of little personal-sized space heaters, consider this: even the best scored so-so for spot heating in Consumer Reports tests.

As safety reminders, never use extension cords with portable space heaters, keep them on the ground and keep them at least three feet from flammable materials such as bedding and draperies.