Woman arrested after deputies find $2.5 million worth of meth inside vehicle, BCSO says

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said they found 139 pounds of meth inside of her vehicle during a traffic stop.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Karen Lastiri and two others were pulled over by deputies for a traffic stop. It was during a search of her vehicle that authorities found 63 kilograms, or 139 pounds, of meth.

Lastiri was arrested and will be federally charged by the Drug Enforcement Administration for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials say.

Deputies said the total street value of the drugs is $2,520,000.

