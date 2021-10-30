Shooting suspect killed after confrontation with South Side homeowner

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting suspect in his 20s is dead after a confrontation with a man who he tried to shoot on the South Side, San Antonio police say.

Police say the suspect in his 20s went to a home the 200 block of Pleasanton Circle around 12:55 p.m. Thursday and kicked in the back door. When the man inside confronted the suspect, he pulled out a gun from his waistband.

The homeowner then ran upstairs to his bedroom to get a gun and fired at the suspect who kicked down the door, striking him, according to SAPD.

The suspect fired at the homeowner but did not hit him with gunfire, police said.

Officials say the suspect then got into a car that was waiting for him with a driver inside.

A short while later, officers say they responded to a call in the 7400 block of Barlite Boulevard for a report of a man dropped off at the location with multiple gunshot wounds. They discovered the man with the gunshot wounds was the suspect and called for medical services.

Medical staff members attempted to stabilize the man and transported him to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials say they are still working to identify the driver in the getaway car.