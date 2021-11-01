Partly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAWS to end water restrictions for San Antonio on Tuesday

SAWS customers will be under year-round water rules

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: Water, San Antonio, Bexar County
Edwards Aquifer level since Aug. 1, 2021
Edwards Aquifer level since Aug. 1, 2021 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – After a stretch of above-average rainfall and with the arrival of cooler temperatures, SAWS President/CEO Robert R. Puente and San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh have declared an end to Stage 1 water rules effective Tuesday.

That means that SAWS customers will now be under year-round water rules. Landscape watering with an irrigation system or sprinkler is permitted any day of the week before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Often there can be confusion regarding which watering rules are in effect, with multiple entities declaring different stages. According to SAWS, the City of San Antonio’s ordinance is designed to avoid quickly going in and out of stages. The aquifer dropping below 660.0 feet, using a 10-day rolling average at the J-17 well, is the trigger for enacting Stage 1 restrictions. However, coming out of Stage 1 restrictions, back to year-round watering, is a decision made by city leaders and SAWS.

Despite the end of drought-stage watering rules, residents are urged to continue watering only once a week. During the winter months, most lawns don’t require supplemental water. By reducing water use in the winter, customers can also reduce their monthly sewer charge for 2022.

SAWS customers can take advantage of SAWS WaterSaver coupons and rebates to spruce up their yards and save money. You can learn more by clicking here.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram