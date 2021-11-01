SAWS to end water restrictions for San Antonio on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – After a stretch of above-average rainfall and with the arrival of cooler temperatures, SAWS President/CEO Robert R. Puente and San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh have declared an end to Stage 1 water rules effective Tuesday.

That means that SAWS customers will now be under year-round water rules. Landscape watering with an irrigation system or sprinkler is permitted any day of the week before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Often there can be confusion regarding which watering rules are in effect, with multiple entities declaring different stages. According to SAWS, the City of San Antonio’s ordinance is designed to avoid quickly going in and out of stages. The aquifer dropping below 660.0 feet, using a 10-day rolling average at the J-17 well, is the trigger for enacting Stage 1 restrictions. However, coming out of Stage 1 restrictions, back to year-round watering, is a decision made by city leaders and SAWS.

Despite the end of drought-stage watering rules, residents are urged to continue watering only once a week. During the winter months, most lawns don’t require supplemental water. By reducing water use in the winter, customers can also reduce their monthly sewer charge for 2022.

❗️BREAKING: Stage 1 rules END Tues., Nov. 2. We still recommend watering lawn once a week, as grass begins to go dormant. Year-Round rules will be in effect: watering w/ sprinklers permitted any day before 11 am or after 7 pm #satx @melissamvega @KENS5 @ksatnews @UnivisionSATX pic.twitter.com/fp0myYF7Lk — 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐒 🎃🧙‍♀️🦇 (@MySAWS) November 1, 2021

SAWS customers can take advantage of SAWS WaterSaver coupons and rebates to spruce up their yards and save money. You can learn more by clicking here.

