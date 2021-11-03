Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in East Side slaying of 64-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s East Side.

According to police, on April 28 around 4 a.m. Clarence Erwin Lewis, 64, was walking near his home along the 500 Block of Sterling Drive when a sport utility vehicle pulled up next to him. That’s when, police say, the passenger of the SUV shot Lewis several times and the SUV fled the location.

Authorities say most people in the neighborhood knew Lewis and described him as “a nice guy.”

Investigators found about a half dozen shell casings in the street and took them as evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

