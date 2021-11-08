68º

1 person hospitalized following rollover crash on West Side

Crash happened on Culebra Road near North Navidad Street

SAPD at a crash on Culebra Road and North Navidad Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on the West Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Culebra Road near North Navidad Street.

The driver of a pickup truck traveling on Culebra Road made a U-turn in front of a car, and the two vehicles ended up colliding.

The impact caused the truck to roll on its side, police said. Someone from that vehicle was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said that person was not seriously injured. It is unclear if anyone else in the truck was injured.

A woman and child in the car were picked up by relatives.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

