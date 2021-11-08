1 person hospitalized following rollover crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on the West Side on Monday morning.
San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Culebra Road near North Navidad Street.
The driver of a pickup truck traveling on Culebra Road made a U-turn in front of a car, and the two vehicles ended up colliding.
The impact caused the truck to roll on its side, police said. Someone from that vehicle was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Police said that person was not seriously injured. It is unclear if anyone else in the truck was injured.
A woman and child in the car were picked up by relatives.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.