SAPD auctioning several vehicles this week including Lexus, Cadillac

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is auctioning off several vehicles and a lawnmower this week.
The auction, which includes Lexus, Cadillac and BMW sedans, will take place on Tuesday at the city’s vehicle impound lot at 3625 Growdon Road on the Southwest Side.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.
According to SAPD, bidders must register before the start of the auction. Vehicles must be paid by cash or credit card on the day of the sale.
Vehicles must be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday or Friday.
For more information, call 210-207-7932 or click here.
Here are the items up for auction:
- 1993 Lexus ES 300 4DR
- 2001 Chevrolet Impala 4DR
- 2004 Ford pickup truck
- 2004 BMW 3 Series 4DR
- 2005 Cadillac STS 4DR
- 2005 Honda Accord 4DR
- 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche
- 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV
- 2008 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2009 Ford Focus 4DR
- 2010 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2012 Ford Focus 4DR
- 2013 Dodge Charger 4DR
- 2014 Dodge Charger 4DR
- 2014 Chevrolet Impala 4DR
- Hustler Zero-Turn mower