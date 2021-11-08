SAPD auctioning several vehicles this week including Lexus, Cadillac

A vehicle up for auction by SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is auctioning off several vehicles and a lawnmower this week.

The auction, which includes Lexus, Cadillac and BMW sedans, will take place on Tuesday at the city’s vehicle impound lot at 3625 Growdon Road on the Southwest Side.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.

According to SAPD, bidders must register before the start of the auction. Vehicles must be paid by cash or credit card on the day of the sale.

Vehicles must be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday or Friday.

For more information, call 210-207-7932 or click here.

Here are the items up for auction: