Metro Health can help you prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome with these programs

SAN ANTONIO – In Bexar County, 88 infants have died in the past from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, which is when a child dies unexpectedly before their first birthday.

There’s no known cause for SIDS, but over decades, experts have identified risk factors. On the heels of an event honoring the babies’ lives lost, San Antonio Metropolitan Health Disitrict is making sure the public knows about programming to help prevent these deaths.

Evalyn-Rose Chapa’s two boys, 18-month-old Joshua and 3-month-old Christopher, are the lights of her life, but her journey to parenthood began in a dark place.

“I did have a son that passed. I was 21 weeks pregnant, and I was in a bad car accident. We did the birth, and he took his first breath, but they couldn’t keep his heart going,” she said.

Then a year and a half ago, she and her husband, Joshua Harville, welcomed Joshua II into the world. He was born premature, which is one of the risk factors associated with SIDS.

Ad

“So when he was first born, I was like watching his tummy go up and down,” Chapa said.

“These are my first two children, so it was really nerve-wracking,” Harville said.

The couple enrolled in Metro Health’s Healthy Start program, filled with all kinds of classes and programs built to encourage wellness and prevent things like SIDS.

“Since a risk factor is premature birth, we teach moms to look for signs of preterm labor and what to do. One of the best things a mom can do is to get good prenatal care,” said Amanda Ponton, senior management coordinator of Healthy Start.

Ponton said another main risk factor is unsafe sleep practices, like co-sleeping.

“There are some other moms who, culturally, this is just what they do. They co-sleep, and we have to provide that information,” Ponton said.

Ad

The following is a list of safe sleep practices that have been proven to lower SIDS deaths over the years:

Always lay the baby down on their back

Lay them in a flat crib, which includes a pack-n-play but not a full size bed, couch or chair

Pull sheets tight

Nothing in crib with the baby, including blankets, toys, stuffed animals or pacifier clips (pacifiers by themselves are OK in the crib)

No bumpers on cribs

The other main risk factor for SIDS is low birth weight, which can be associated with premature birth, but not always.

“For instance, let’s say our mom is smoking while pregnant. When you smoke, your appetite is usually curbed, and you’re not eating enough so you could have a full-term low birth weight baby,” Ponton said.

That’s why Healthy Start creates a full spectrum of education and services, starting when moms are pregnant and spanning long after.

Every mother is screened for things like depression and domestic violence and offered associated resources.

Healthy Start has programs that check on clients at their homes, parenting classes, child behavior classes, help with stress management and mental health, food and clothing programs, and more.

Anyone in the county can access the free programs, but Healthy Start focuses on 12 specific zip codes in the San Antonio-Bexar County area.

Ad

“We looked at infant mortality, rate of babies who die before their first birthday, prematurity rate, low birth weight. Those together help us target 12 very specific ZIP codes in SA and Bexar County, where those rates are higher than average,” Ponton said.

Those 12 ZIP codes had similar barriers, including access to health care, access to transportation, lack of health insurance, lack of healthy foods and high rates of domestic violence.

“We partner a lot with our Violence Prevention Program because violence in the home increases risks for the mom by increasing stress,” Ponton said.

“One of the coolest things about the program is all the incentives you get. You get gift cards to H-E-B, diapers, wipes, snacks,” Chapa said.

The couple plans to continue the Healthy Start programs long into their family’s future.

“Whether you’re a new parent or an experienced parent, the stuff they teach you can help you out,” Harville said.

Ad

Chapa, who is a self-proclaimed shy person who used to lack confidence, said, “It’s made me feel part of something. I found out through this program I feel more confident in how I’m doing things. I got this!”

She said, as a parent, the small worries may never go away, but the fear of the unknown can.

Anyone wanting to find out more information about Healthy Start or sign up for the programs can call (210) 207-4725 or check out the Healthy Start website.