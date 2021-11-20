Man arrested after $320K worth of meth seized during traffic stop on West Side, BCSO says

Elisandro Martinez, 34, was stopped in his vehicle for a traffic violation around 1 p.m., Nov. 16, near Loop 410 and Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after deputies seized $320,000 worth of meth from the inside of his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Elisandro Martinez, 34, was stopped in his vehicle for a traffic violation around 1 p.m., Nov. 16, near Loop 410 and Culebra Road.

Deputies said, at first, Martinez tried to avoid arrest and speed away, but he was caught just a mile away after his vehicle stalled out.

Through the course of the investigation, it wasn’t long before deputies found the drugs inside of Martinez’s vehicle. Approximately 4,000 grams of meth, worth $320,000, was seized from the back of the vehicle, according to the BCSO.

Martinez was booked and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams and evading - motor vehicle.

Around 1:00 pm on November 16, 2021, BCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation near... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 19, 2021

More on KSAT:

2 arrested after deputies find over $400K worth of meth in pickup truck, BCSO says