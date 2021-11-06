63º

2 arrested after deputies find over $400K worth of meth in pickup truck, BCSO says

The drugs were seized during a traffic stop on the far NE Side

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is (left) Alberto Saucedo, 38, and Moises Duarte, 33. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies said they found over $400,000 worth of meth in the bed of their pickup truck during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Thursday near IH-35 North and Eisenhauer Road.

Deputies said K-9 Rocket caught the scent of the drugs coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop, prompting a search.

It wasn’t long before officials found 10 kilograms of meth in the bed of the pickup truck.

Alberto Saucedo, 38, and Moises Duarte, 33, were arrested at the scene, according to deputies. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be worth over $400,000.

