2 arrested after deputies find over $400K worth of meth in pickup truck, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were arrested after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies said they found over $400,000 worth of meth in the bed of their pickup truck during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Thursday near IH-35 North and Eisenhauer Road.

Deputies said K-9 Rocket caught the scent of the drugs coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop, prompting a search.

It wasn’t long before officials found 10 kilograms of meth in the bed of the pickup truck.

Alberto Saucedo, 38, and Moises Duarte, 33, were arrested at the scene, according to deputies. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be worth over $400,000.

K-9 ROCKET HELPS SEIZE 10 KILOS OF METH BCSO K-9 Rocket assisted in seizing and locating 10 kilograms of... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 6, 2021

