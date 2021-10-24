Man arrested following drug bust on city’s East Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said they seized a stolen firearm, drugs, and cash while executing a search warrant at a residence on the city’s East Side.

Angel Rodriguez was arrested Friday, Oct. 22 during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they intended to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of E. Commerce Street until they saw Rodriguez leave the scene.

Officials followed Rodriguez and conducted a traffic stop. That’s when they found a stolen firearm in his possession.

The search warrant was executed at the residence soon after the traffic stop, and deputies, with assistance from Live Oak police, recovered 354 grams of cocaine and a significant amount of cash.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and felon possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities said the total value of the seized drugs is $28,320.

Court records show Rodriguez paid his bond, set at $100,000, and was released Saturday, Oct. 23. He is currently awaiting indictment.

