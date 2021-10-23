Cheer coach caught trespassing at La Vernia High School charged with sexual assault of a child

Lex Luis Bazan, 23, is arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A cheer coach at Texas Wolverine All-Stars who was caught trespassing at La Vernia High School was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, according to Bexar County court records.

Lex Luis Bazan, a 23-year-old coach at the San Antonio-based cheer academy, was caught on the campus on Oct. 15, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested on the child sex charge on Friday, records showed.

Bazan was “initially untruthful” when questioned by security staff, according to the affidavit, but later admitted he was there to visit “his cheer athlete.”

Officers issued him a criminal trespass warning before interviewing the girl he came to see, according to the affidavit. The teen revealed to police that Bazan was visiting to drop off “Plan B” medication to her.

In subsequent interviews, the teen revealed that Bazan “began making comments to her” three years before the alleged assaults began in March. The assaults occurred at the cheer academy, according to the affidavit.

Ad

Bazan’z bail was set at $90,000, Bexar County Jail records showed. He remained in jail on Saturday, court records showed.

Read more:

Human smuggling stops increase in counties miles and hours away from border, officials say

Two shot in East Side home, San Antonio police say