Two shot in East Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are recovering Saturday morning after an overnight shooting in an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Astoria Drive around 1:36 a.m. after residents reported hearing two gunshot.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound outside the home. They also found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in the home’s hallway. Neither suffered injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

After receiving consent to search the home, officers found a firearm and narcotics located under a dresser next to where the man with the gunshot wound was found, police said.

Officers could not find any witnesses to the shooting, and the victims’ accounts of what happened are inconsistent.

The male victim later told police that two unknown men came to the door and shot them both.

The shooting remained under investigation Saturday.