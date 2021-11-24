Last-minute vehicle checks could help make holiday road trips smoother

SAN ANTONIO – Many people plan to take road trips this holiday week.

AAA Texas is reminding those drivers to make some final checks before heading out on the road.

It comes to down to making “a good BET” by checking a car’s battery, engine and tires.

First, make sure your battery has been tested, the connections cleaned and the clamps secure.

As for your engine, it’s important to check coolant and water levels.

And on the tires, make sure the pressure and tread depths are at recommended levels for your vehicle.

AAA Texas says having an emergency roadside kit is also important. Drivers should make sure it includes essentials like phone chargers, water and jumper cables.

The group projects that more than three million Texans will drive by automobile this holiday weekend, a 8% increase from last year but a slight decline from 2019.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.