Woman hit, killed by van on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a van on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Castroville Road and Balboa Avenue, not far from South General McMullen Drive.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross a street when she was struck by the van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the van, a woman, kept going originally because she didn’t know she hit a person, but did eventually turn around. She then called the authorities for help, police said.

SAPD said no charges are expected to be filed. The name and age of the person killed were not released, pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.