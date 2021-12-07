Want to start exercising? Here’s a beginner’s guide to working out

Here are some things to do now to help you stay on track for your goals come January.

Believe it or not the new year is just around the corner, which means tons of people are putting “going to the gym” on their new year’s resolution list.

First, set realistic expectations.

Know what you want to achieve and increase your workout intensity as you progress. For example, if your goal is to finish a 5K, build a plan that begins with completing shorter runs.

Next, track your workouts.

Journaling after gym sessions will not only help you stay on top of your goals, it’ll also help keep you motivated to see the progress you’ve made.

And make sure you’re getting enough rest. According to health experts, the body actually rebuilds muscles during your off-days.