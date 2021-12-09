400 free trees to be given away at North Pole Nopal event at Confluence Park on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – You can take home a free tree at the North Pole Nopal event at Confluence Park this Saturday.

Every household is eligible to receive one free one-gallon tree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, while supplies last.

The trees are native to the region and include crepe myrtle, bald cypress, dogwood, chinkapin oak and Texas red oak.

The San Antonio River Foundation and San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to give away 400 trees.

North Pole Nopal will also feature an outdoor market with crafts from local artisans, food trucks, music and a holiday concert by the San Antonio Brass Band.

Check here for the weather forecast.

Parking is limited at Confluence Park, which is located at 310 W. Mitchell Street, so tree enthusiasts should plan to use street parking. Additional parking can be found at 613 Mission Road.

You do not have to be a resident of San Antonio to receive a free tree.