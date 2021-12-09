7th grader facing charges after online threat, NEISD confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A seventh-grade North East ISD student at Krueger Middle School is facing criminal charges after an alleged threat posted on Instagram, district officials confirmed Thursday.

On Tuesday, Krueger Middle School Principal Cynthia Rubio sent a letter home to parents notifying them that a threat to the school was discovered on Instagram.

“Several students and parents have come forward and let us know about the post,” Rubio wrote in the letter.

Rubio informed parents that NEISD police quickly identified the student and were in the process of investigating the threat.

Though Rubio wrote that police believed the threat was not credible, they found enough evidence to charge the student with making a terroristic threat, officials confirmed on Thursday. The school district did not release the identity of the student, because they are a minor.

