Man hit by bullet outside night club near downtown may not have been intended target

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to track down the person who fired shots toward a nightclub north of downtown, wounding a worker.

They say the bullets most likely were meant for someone else.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of N. Main.

Police say two groups of people had been involved in an earlier fight inside Heat nightclub.

They say after those people left the business, the disturbance started up again outside.

Security guards intervened both times, attempting to break up the fight, police said.

A short time later, someone in a car drove up and began shooting toward the business.

Officers at the scene said a worker who was bringing a bottle of water to one of the security guards and was not involved in the disturbance was hit by the gunfire.

At the time, they said it appeared his wound might be life-threatening.

A co-worker later told KSAT 12 News that the man was shot in his leg.

Police said a security guard managed to fire back at the gunman in the car, causing that person to speed away.

Although it appears there are surveillance cameras on several buildings in the area, police have not made any arrests yet.