Newborns at Methodist Hospital ring in the holiday season, celebrating 57-year tradition

Amy Robershaw and her husband Jeremy Robershaw with their newborn baby.

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio parents are receiving the gift of life this holiday season, and the special newborns will be continuing a 57-year Christmas tradition.

All babies born during the week of Christmas at the Methodist Hospital will be tucked into a custom stocking and hat to celebrate their holiday arrival.

Hospital officials say volunteers with the Blue Bird Auxilary began sewing more than 250 stockings starting in July.

The first newborn to receive their stocking was baby girl Robershaw, who was born at 8:05 a.m., Monday.

The first baby born during the week of Christmas received a custom stocking and hat for the holidays, Methodist officials say. (Courtesy of Methodist Hospital)

“It’s such a special tradition. We’re so excited. God bless the volunteers who do this for us,” mother Amy Robershaw said.

Amy said she’s looking forward to taking her baby home for Christmas.