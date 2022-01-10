Boerne bridge demolition scheduled for this month; I-10 main lanes to shut down

Interstate 10 West at Highway 46 will be closed from Jan. 21-24, 2022, due to a bridge demolition.

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of Interstate 10 near Boerne will need to be closed for a full weekend in January due to a bridge demolition.

The City of Boerne and the Texas Department of Transportation said the demolition of an old bridge at I-10 and Highway 46 will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The construction will last until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

All main lanes of I-10 will be closed during that time, if the weather is permitting the construction.

PLAN AHEAD: Starting Friday, January 21 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 24 at 5 a.m., TxDOT and its contractor will have... Posted by City of Boerne - City Government on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Both the westbound and eastbound traffic will take Exit 540 to SH-46/Bandera Road to enter the access roads. The traffic will continue through the Highway 46 intersection and get back onto I-10 at the next entrance ramps.

The new Highway 46 bridge over the interstate will be closed during the construction, and traffic will have to turn on the access roads.

According to previous KSAT reports, the work is part of TxDOT’s I-10 Kendall Extension project, which is upgrading frontage roads and overpassing from SH 46 to Fair Oaks Parkway.

Ad

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Read also: