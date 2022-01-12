Worker injured in industrial accident at North Side food processing plant

A woman is being treated for injuries she suffered after getting caught in a piece of equipment at a North Side food processing plant.

San Antonio firefighters responded to Andy Garcia Foods, located in the 1800 block of Jackson Keller Road, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they found a woman caught in a piece of machinery known as a chopper/mixer.

Firefighters say the woman was cleaning the machine when she became lodged in it somehow.

They say they had to take off part of the machine in order to free her.

The woman did not suffer any life-threatening injuries but was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

According to its website, Garcia Foods makes chorizo and barbarcoa, among other items, inside the plant.