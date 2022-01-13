Deadly crash in west Bexar County prompts heavy emergency response, road closures, deputies say

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly crash on the West Side of Bexar County, prompting several temporary road closures.

SAN ANTONIO – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on the West Side of Bexar County, prompting several temporary road closures.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Loop 1604 West and FM 143, south of Highway 90.

Details on the crash are limited at this time as deputies work the scene.

Deputies said drivers can expect an hours-long shutdown of southbound traffic on Loop 1604 at Highway 90, and northbound traffic will be shutdown at Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste Road.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route for the time being.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

