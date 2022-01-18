Get back at your ex on Valentine’s Day with ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ fundraiser from San Antonio Zoo

Name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine's Day.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is helping scorned exes with its third annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraising event.

Birds, reptiles, and mammals from the San Antonio Zoo will chow down on your symbolic exes and other people who you’ve decided are worthy of the dishonor.

This Valentine’s Day you can purchase a live cockroach for $10 or a frozen rat for $25 and zoo staff will serve it up to birds, reptiles and mammals to eat. The rats will be fed to the zoo’s reptiles so if your ex was a snake this could be a good option.

According to the zoo, there’s also a vegetarian option to feed the zoo’s vegetarian animals if you’re looking to get a little revenge on a less-than-stellar roommate or someone else you might have annoyed you recently.

”Veggies consist of romaine lettuce, cabbage, and other leafy greens,” zoo officials said. If you’re not into the bug/rat thing but still want to contribute this may be the option for you. It’s also a tad cheaper at $5.

Don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the feeding frenzy because the zoo plans to showcase the “Cry me a Cockroach” event across the non-profit’s social media channels on Feb. 12 from 7-10 p.m.

New this year, however, is the personalized video option.

“We’ll send you a personalized video message of your cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to one of the animals. Let’s keep it PG-13 of course,” zoo officials said.

Only 50 personalized video messages are available for purchase and they are expected to sell out.

Zoo officials said that the purchase of a cockroach, rat, or veggie will help secure a future for wildlife. Past proceeds from the event have helped fund zoo projects like the jaguar catwalk.

Participants who purchase a cockroach, rodent or veggie will be sent an email that includes a video of your cockroach, rodent or veggie being fed to an animal along with your customizable certificate to print or share on social media.

Click here to purchase a rat, cockroach or veggie to be fed to the animals on Valentine’s Day.