What are some things that feel ‘weird’ now due to the pandemic? Reddit users weigh in.

It’s been a tumultuous two years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of our everyday life. From going to the store to getting a bite to eat, we’ve had to evolve many of our pre-pandemic habits.

If you are feeling like many of the things you did pre-COVID feel odd to do now, you’re not alone. Buzzfeed compiled answers from a Reddit thread that posed the question, “What normal things pre-COVID feel weird now?”

This is what some Reddit users had to say:

“Sharing drinks with people. I use to never think twice of drinking after someone.” - u/ gas_turbine_mechanic “Knowing what the lower half of faces look like. I imagine my own version, and then I see them without a mask and I get a sort of dissonance.” - u/ Bingo_is_my_name_o “Coughing/Sneezing in public.”- u/ ineedadownpayment “Buffets.” - u/ NextFaithlessness471 “Going to an empty drive thru and quickly getting fast food.” u/ ulethpsn “Opening the door for the pizza delivery man. I love being able to have my food left at the door.” u/ mtpockets4u “Going to browse around a store for no reason. I won’t go to stores anymore unless there’s something in particular I need.” u/ Deondebomon ”Going anywhere you want without thinking about it.” - u/ Aruaz821 “Blowing on a cake to take out the candles and then giving it to other people.” - u/ Lucky_Wolf_03 “Flying.” - U/ MonkeyDeltaFoxtrot

What’s something that feels weird to you now? Let us know in the comments below.