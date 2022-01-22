54º

Local News

What are some things that feel ‘weird’ now due to the pandemic? Reddit users weigh in.

If you are feeling like many of the things you did pre-COVID feel odd to do now, you’re not alone

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: coronavirus, masks
Generic image of people gathered at a table wearing face masks. (August de Richelieu, pexels)

It’s been a tumultuous two years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of our everyday life. From going to the store to getting a bite to eat, we’ve had to evolve many of our pre-pandemic habits.

If you are feeling like many of the things you did pre-COVID feel odd to do now, you’re not alone. Buzzfeed compiled answers from a Reddit thread that posed the question, “What normal things pre-COVID feel weird now?”

This is what some Reddit users had to say:

  1. “Sharing drinks with people. I use to never think twice of drinking after someone.” - u/gas_turbine_mechanic
  2. “Knowing what the lower half of faces look like. I imagine my own version, and then I see them without a mask and I get a sort of dissonance.” - u/Bingo_is_my_name_o
  3. “Coughing/Sneezing in public.”- u/ineedadownpayment
  4. “Buffets.” - u/NextFaithlessness471
  5. “Going to an empty drive thru and quickly getting fast food.” u/ulethpsn
  6. “Opening the door for the pizza delivery man. I love being able to have my food left at the door.” u/mtpockets4u
  7. “Going to browse around a store for no reason. I won’t go to stores anymore unless there’s something in particular I need.” u/Deondebomon
  8. ”Going anywhere you want without thinking about it.” - u/Aruaz821
  9. “Blowing on a cake to take out the candles and then giving it to other people.” - u/Lucky_Wolf_03
  10. “Flying.” - U/MonkeyDeltaFoxtrot

What’s something that feels weird to you now? Let us know in the comments below.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

