CLEAR Alert issued for missing woman, 38, from Pflugerville

Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Camerina Perez, 38, and Luis Montes, 35, in connection with her abduction.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man in connection with her abduction.

Deputies said Camerina Trujilo Perez was last seen in the 21400 block of Derby Day Avenue in Pflugerville around 4 a.m. on Monday. She was in a Blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate FZH-0400.

Perez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Deputies said they are also looking for Luis Montes, who is wanted in connection with her abduction. Montes is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Perez is asked to contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.