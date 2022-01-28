Man stabbed, woman detained following domestic dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital and a woman has been detained following a stabbing late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Victor Street, not far from the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

According to police, the man was stabbed by the woman during a domestic dispute. It is unclear exactly what the argument was about.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, in stable condition.

SAPD said they took the woman into custody as a result of the stabbing. She will likely be charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.