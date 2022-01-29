Seven Little Debbie snack cake flavored ice creams to hit store shelves

Hudsonville Ice Cream teamed up with Little Debbie to create the ultimate snack cake ice creams

If you need a reason to break away from your New Year’s resolutions, Little Debbie just gave you seven. The snack cake queen is back at it again with seven new ice creams, all inspired by her famous packaged treats.

According to a news release, Little Debbie is pairing up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to bring seven snack cake flavored ice creams to Walmart stores.

Officials said the seven ice cream flavors include the following:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The ice creams are expected to hit shelves Feb. 1 and retail at $2.50 each, officials said.

But, some TikTok users were already able to get their hands on it and they say the flavors don’t disappoint.

Other users were only slightly impressed.

