Man dies after argument on South Side leads to shooting, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting on the South Side following an argument between him and his ex’s new boyfriend, San Antonio police and fire officials said.

First responders were called to the area of South Flores Street and East Sayers Avenue for a shooting Friday evening.

The victim had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home to drop off a child and pick up some items, police said. An argument ensued between him and the ex’s new boyfriend, also in his 20s, when the victim went inside the home, according to SAPD.

The argument led to the shooting, and the suspect left the home, police said. SAPD said officers are still looking for the shooter.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso area, police said

San Antonio Fire Department officials told KSAT that the victim died from his injuries despite extensive life-saving efforts.

