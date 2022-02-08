Man, teen injured after shooter fires at crowd on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after someone opened fire into a crowd on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on Monday night.

Police said some females were fighting outside when another group of females came to aid the assailant, and a 29-year-old man went outside to try to break it up.

While that transpired, a blue sedan pulled up, with one man in his 30s coming out holding a shotgun and firing at the crowd, police said.

The shooter then left the scene, and police say he may have been with another person in the vehicle.

The 29-year-old man and 13-year-old boy were shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 19-year-old was injured but not shot and did not require hospitalization.

Police said detectives were speaking with witnesses to get more details about the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7360.