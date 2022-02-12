Search underway for suspect accused of shooting at VIA officer during traffic stop, police say

A search is underway for a suspect accused of firing gunshots at a VIA officer during a traffic stop overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of firing gunshots at a VIA Transit officer during a traffic stop near downtown overnight.

The incident happened around 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E Maple.

Police said a black sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and the officer decided to initiate a traffic stop.

As the officer was walking toward the vehicle, someone from inside opened fire and fired multiple gunshots toward the officer, according to SAPD.

The officer returned fire, but the vehicle then took off from the scene in an unknown direction.

Authorities said the officer was not injured in the exchange but did call for backup.

As police were investigating the incident, they were notified of someone who arrived at University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers went to the hospital and interviewed the injured man, who was determined to have been involved in the shooting. It’s currently unknown if he was the shooter, police said.

Ad

The investigation continues.

More on KSAT: