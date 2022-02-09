2 injured in shooting on East Side, SAPD Chief McManus says

Two injured after shooting on the east side, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured after a possible botched drug deal led to a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police received multiple calls for a shooting around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue.

McManus said someone in a car with six people inside it opened fire on a black Toyota Camry that was in a parking lot. The driver of the Camry fled but, the car followed him.

Moments later, gunfire was exchanged, and that’s when one of the six people in the car was shot. That person was dropped off at a local hospital in critical condition, McManus said.

A second person at an apartment complex nearby was struck by a bullet that went through a wall while he was in bed. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Camry is in custody. Police do not have a description of the other suspects at this time.

Ad

McManus said the shooting could have been the result of a drug deal gone bad. He said officers found at least three different calibers of bullets, and at least three people had guns.

“Arguments, altercations, domestic (violence) -- people are just real quick to pull one of the money guns that are out here,” McManus said.

McManus said these details are preliminary and are subject to change.

More on KSAT: