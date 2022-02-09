59º

Woman killed in crash involving SUV, dump truck on Hwy 90 in West Bexar County

Westbound Hwy 90 traffic reduced to one lane

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

BCSO investigates a fatal crash at Highway 90 and Pioneer Estate on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed after crashing her SUV into a dump truck on Highway 90 in West Bexar County.

BCSO said the crash happened Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes at the intersection with Pioneer Estates, west of Highway 211.

The woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the back of a dump truck that was pulling out of the Pioneer Estates subdivision, according to BCSO.

The woman was ejected from her vehicle. When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, she was pronounced dead.

Her name and age are unknown at this time.

BCSO said the driver of the dump truck is not facing any charges at this time.

Westbound traffic on Highway 90 is reduced to one lane as authorities investigate the crash.

“This portion of Hwy 90 is expected to be impacted for several hours,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

