Driver attempts to flee from police, causes 3-vehicle crash after running red light, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a driver who they say attempted to flee from them and crashed into two other vehicles early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Grissom Road and Timberhill Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers had received a call about a carjacking and were looking for a black Toyota Camry when they thought they had spotted it. That’s when, police say, as they were running the vehicle’s license plate the driver sped off, running through a red light.

Police said the black Acura, which ultimately ended up not being connected to the carjacking call, T-boned a white compact car, spinning it which then clipped a third vehicle.

SAPD said nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, but that the driver of the compact car couldn’t get out because the door was stuck. Only the driver who sped away from police is now claiming injury with a possible broken leg, police said.

Authorities say that while the Acura was not tied to the carjacking, it was however reported stolen by the driver’s girlfriend. They had recently had a fight and he took the car without her permission, police said.

SAPD says the theft of the car is a civil issue, but that the driver will now face charges for running from police. The name and age of the driver were not disclosed.