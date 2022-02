HONDO, Texas – A 54-year-old man died Sunday night while in custody at the Medina County Jail.

David Lee Tumey was inside a cell by himself when he died, Sheriff Randy Brown said.

No foul play or suicide is suspected, but an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, Brown said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, which Brown said is standard procedure for a jail death.

Tumey had been in custody at the jail for about three days.

