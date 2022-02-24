31º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Comal ISD delays school for two hours amid winter weather

All Comal ISD campuses and departments will be on a two-hour delay Thursday

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Comal ISD, school, delay
Comal ISD (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD announced a two-hour delay for all campuses and departments Thursday morning.

Comal ISD officials said school start times will be 9:35 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:15 a.m. for middle schools, and 10:55 a.m. for high schools. Buses will pick up students at their scheduled stops two hours later than usual, as well.

Due to the two-hour delay, all morning Pre-K and PPCD classes will be canceled. Afternoon classes will run on their regular schedule. Tuition-based, full-day Pre-K will also follow the two-hour delay schedule, officials said.

All morning activities that were scheduled will be delayed as well. Officials say they will update students on details regarding the rescheduling of events.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email