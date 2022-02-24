Comal ISD delays school for two hours amid winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD announced a two-hour delay for all campuses and departments Thursday morning.

Comal ISD officials said school start times will be 9:35 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:15 a.m. for middle schools, and 10:55 a.m. for high schools. Buses will pick up students at their scheduled stops two hours later than usual, as well.

Due to the two-hour delay, all morning Pre-K and PPCD classes will be canceled. Afternoon classes will run on their regular schedule. Tuition-based, full-day Pre-K will also follow the two-hour delay schedule, officials said.

All morning activities that were scheduled will be delayed as well. Officials say they will update students on details regarding the rescheduling of events.